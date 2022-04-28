National Activists urge KZN officials to prioritise resilience when rebuilding flood-hit areas Environmentalists say the disaster provides an opportunity to provide improved settlements B L Premium

Climate and environmental experts on Wednesday warned that any reconstruction of critical infrastructure in KwaZulu-Natal after the devastating floods should be properly planned and climate resilient given the outlook of climate change in the province.

The floods of 2007, 2019 and again in April offer compelling evidence that the frequency and intensity of flooding demands long-term planning and interventions...