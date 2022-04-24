KZN flood disaster 'a wake-up call for South African corporates'
Climate sustainability needs to be key priority, says Saica's Milton Segal
24 April 2022 - 06:34
Milton Segal, executive director of standards for the South African Institute of Chartered Accountants (Saica), says the KwaZulu-Natal floods have brought home the devastating economic impact of climate change and why businesses need to make sustainability front and centre of their operations as a matter of urgency.
“There's been an acknowledgment by boards, audit committees and risk committees that incorporating sustainability into their strategy, their functioning and their reporting needs to happen. The KwaZulu-Natal disaster has driven home the urgency of it happening sooner rather than later...
