National UN technical team inspecting destruction caused by KZN floods The team from the UN office in SA will meet with officials from the provincial disaster management centre and the eThekwini municipality to assess the areas of need

A technical team from the UN on Tuesday began a full inspection of the devastation caused by the floods in KwaZulu-Natal, bolstering efforts by the government and civil society in the province.

The more than 12 members from the UN office in SA will meet with the provincial disaster management centre officials and those of the eThekwini municipality to assess areas of need. ..