National / Health Motsoaledi taken back to court on the basis of victory statement The minister is alleged to have admitted to the existence of a contract he has previously denied B L Premium

The initial reaction by home affairs minister Aaron Motsoaledi to victory for his department in a Constitutional Court case could be short-lived.

If the ruling were to be overturned by a lower court, the department of home affairs could face a bill of about R600m with legal costs possibly added to this amount...