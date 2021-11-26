SABC news head Phathiswa Magopeni charged with negligence

The SABC has charged the head of news, Phathiswa Magopeni, for negligence and bringing the public broadcaster into disrepute.

This is after investigative news programme Special Assignment aired an episode the SABC had been interdicted from broadcasting.

On September 14, the public broadcaster was interdicted by the North Gauteng High Court from “airing and/or broadcasting and/or publishing” a Special Assignment investigative report exposing alleged anticompetitive conduct in the towing industry, which had been scheduled to be aired that evening.

However, a month-and-a-half later, while the interdict was still in force, the episode was broadcast in breach of the court order. The aggrieved applicants have since sought a contempt of court order against the public broadcaster and are seeking the imprisonment of those who took the decision.

According to SABC insiders, Magopeni was formally charged on Thursday, with management holding her responsible as head of news and current affairs for the decision to allow the broadcast to continue. This is despite her protestations that the decision was not hers, but that of channel management.

Those close to the beleaguered head of news said she was being targeted by the board and top executives at Auckland Park because the ANC had complained about her handling of elections coverage amid claims the SABC sidelined the governing party.

ANC head of elections Fikile Mbalula on Thursday accused the SABC of running shows critical of service delivery at municipal level, which he claimed led to a low voter turnout and contributed to his party’s loss of three Gauteng metros. He specifically singled out Magopeni for criticism.

The SABC issued a statement defending its head of news and its election coverage.

An insider sympathetic to Magopeni insisted she was being dealt with because of political pressure on the board and management. The source said there was no basis for Magopeni to be charged as she had taken every possible step to ensure the Special Assignment episode in question was not aired.