National Editorial interference claims damaging to SABC, says board chair

SABC board chair Bongumusa Makhathini has for the first time responded to allegations of editorial interference levelled against him and the public broadcaster’s CEO, saying the accusations are hugely damaging for the organisation which was once crippled by political meddling.

In an affidavit to the special committee of the board set up to look into the allegations of editorial interference brought by axed head of news Phathiswa Magopeni, Makhathini denies he tried to pressure or bully the former news executive to schedule an interview with President Cyril Ramaphosa ahead of the local government elections in 2021...