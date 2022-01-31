NEWS ANALYSIS: SABC board faces another tricky test

The SABC, one of the few public entities on a strong recovery path after years of decline, has been thrust into the spotlight for all the wrong reasons after the dismissal of its head of news, Phathiswa Magopeni, amid allegations of political and editorial interference.

Critics say the saga is reminiscent of the dark days under disgraced former COO Hlaudi Motsoeneng when staff were routinely hounded for fighting back against interference. It is proving to be an unnecessary distraction for many SABC board members as they enter the final ten months of their five-year tenure, not least because it is more of a day-to-day management issue and not a board responsibility.

Board members such as chairperson Bongumusa Makhathini have staked their reputations on putting the public broadcaster on a solid financial footing and ensuring it is free of political interference. Their efforts were beginning to show, with the broadcaster R43m in the black last April, its first monthly profit in five years.

Could the Magopeni saga, which the board has been somewhat unfairly dragged into, be the first real blemish on a rather decent record?

Magopeni was dismissed on Friday after a disciplinary hearing in December found her guilty of misconduct for failing to prevent the broadcast, airing and publication of an interdicted episode of the investigative news programme Special Assignment.

The saga deepened when Magopeni accused Makhathini and the broadcaster’s CEO, Madoda Mxakwe, of editorial interference and abuse of power. The public broadcaster has established a special committee to look into the allegations.

The popular narrative, however, is that Magopeni was fired for standing firm against the ANC’s demands for favourable coverage after the governing party blamed the public broadcaster for its poor showing in last year’s local government elections.

But there has been no clear evidence to support this narrative. Media watchdog Media Monitoring Africa and lobby group SOS Support Public Broadcasting Coalition point out in a joint article published recently by the Daily Maverick that the issue of violating an interdict is not trivial.

“As head of news, it was important for Magopeni to shoulder some measure of accountability for the error, even if many of the processes were beyond her control,” the two groups said. They were referring to evidence presented during the disciplinary hearing that the technical error that led to the broadcast of the interdicted episode was the responsibility of the video entertainment division, responsible for TV broadcasts.

“Whether that should have resulted in her being fired hinges on the process outlined in the disciplinary findings and letter, and that is likely to be a central issue of a challenge by Magopeni.”

Magopeni has vowed to go to court to challenge her “flawed” dismissal.

The disciplinary hearing recommended a warning to the board. However, the SABC took the drastic step of firing her, citing “a breakdown in the trust relationship between employer and employee”. That the recommendation was made to the board is also likely to raise serious legal issues as the head of news reports to the CEO and not to the nonexecutive directors.

It is understood the board is distancing itself from the Magopeni matter, making it clear that this is a management issue it cannot be involved in.

Makhathini, who is said to be deeply hurt by the allegations against him, is said to be preparing a detailed response to Magopeni’s claims that he allegedly tried to force her to approve an unscheduled interview with ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa.

Politicians will always try to have some influence on the editorial decisions of the largest broadcaster in the country, especially during election season. But it has to be pointed out that the current board and management have deliberately and consistently pushed to ensure that the public broadcaster remains independent.

This includes slashing the bloated staff complement despite strong objections from then communications minister Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams, who is said to belong to the Ramaphosa camp in the ANC, and from suspended ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule and influential labour unions.

While the Magopeni matter could yet reveal bombshells, the consensus within the broadcaster and industry circles is that the board has laid the groundwork to rebuild the SABC, including tackling corruption, cutting costs, and ensuring that the editorial independence of the public broadcaster is sacrosanct as it pushes to rebuild trust in the organisation.

But there is a long way to go.

phakathib@businesslive.co.za