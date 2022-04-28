JSE firms on China’s economic pledges
28 April 2022 - 11:06
The JSE was firmer on Thursday morning, along with its global peers as investors digested pledges of economic support in China.
China said on Tuesday it would step up infrastructure construction after a top economics meeting chaired by President Xi Jinping, the latest pledge to bolster an economy that’s been hammered by a widening series of Covid-19 lockdowns...
