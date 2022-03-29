National Prasa faces complete collapse and requires more state funding, says Mbalula The passenger rail operator is reeling from a huge salary bill, made worse by ghost workers B L Premium

The Passenger Rail Agency of SA (Prasa) is facing collapse, with its expenses far outstripping its revenue, as it battles to recover from the Covid-19 national lockdowns and the theft and damage of infrastructure that have derailed its operations.

The state-owned rail operator is also reeling from a huge salary bill, made worse by a big list of ghost workers uncovered recently...