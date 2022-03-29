Prasa faces complete collapse and requires more state funding, says Mbalula
The passenger rail operator is reeling from a huge salary bill, made worse by ghost workers
29 March 2022 - 19:41
The Passenger Rail Agency of SA (Prasa) is facing collapse, with its expenses far outstripping its revenue, as it battles to recover from the Covid-19 national lockdowns and the theft and damage of infrastructure that have derailed its operations.
The state-owned rail operator is also reeling from a huge salary bill, made worse by a big list of ghost workers uncovered recently...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now