National

Lufthansa Technik suspended from servicing Comair planes

Lufthansa managed to answer two of the level 1 findings on time, but failed to give satisfactory explanations for the other two

23 March 2022 - 16:42 Staff Writer
Picture: 123RF/ANTONIO GUILLEM.
Picture: 123RF/ANTONIO GUILLEM.

The SA Civil Aviation Authority (SACAA) said it had  barred Lufthansa Technik from servicing aircraft until further notice, on Wednesday. 

Lufthansa was one of two aircraft maintenance organisations (AMOs) used by Comair, which has suffered a spate of in-flight technical problems. 

Comair operates Kulula.com and British Airways flights in SA.

The last incident was reported on Saturday, when a British Airways flight from Gqeberha to Cape Town experienced technical problems with its landing gear.

The SACAA said Lufthansa Technik's suspension was put in place on March 21.

“The suspension follows a four-day audit, which started on March 15. The audit of both the AMOs maintaining the Comair fleet follows the conclusion of the airline’s audit by the SACAA after a spate of incidents since February.

“During the safety oversight visit, Lufthansa Technik’s quality control management system and safety management systems were subjected to a review to establish legislative compliance related to reporting, analysis and follow-up of occurrences and corrective action plans to prevent recurrence.

“The audit resulted in four level 1 findings raised with the AMO. A level 1 finding poses an immediate risk to users of civil aviation services and such findings must be [disclosed] immediately. The SACAA shared the preliminary results of the audit on Sunday with Lufthansa’s accountable manager and his team and gave the operator 24 hours to make representations.”

Lufthansa managed to answer two of the level 1 findings on time, but failed to give satisfactory explanations for the other two.

“It is for this reason that the SACAA handed a 24-hour precautionary suspension of the privileges of the AMO with effect from Monday night.”

Listing the issues that it had with Lufthansa, the SACAA said it found that the AMO had a quality management system and safety management system in place, but they were not implemented in accordance with civil aviation regulations and manuals.

“The mandate of the SACAA is to regulate and enforce civil aviation safety and security compliance. This is a responsibility the regulator takes seriously and will execute diligently and without hesitation.”

Comair confident its reputation is still intact despite grounding

The five-day suspension was purely a precautionary measure, says CEO Glenn Orsmond
National
1 day ago

Why South Africans should brace for higher plane ticket prices

Airline travellers, who had to pay more for domestic airline tickets in the scramble to find alternative flights after Comair was grounded, will ...
Business
3 days ago

Kulula bookings from Thursday to go ahead, airline says

During the precautionary suspension, Comair CEO Glenn Orsmond said the airline did what it could to help those who urgently needed to travel
National
6 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Ramaphosa to address SA soon on managing Covid-19 ...
National
2.
Busa scraps bid to get certainty about vaccine ...
National / Health
3.
Industry sceptical about government’s 2,500MW ...
National
4.
No fear or favour when licensing spaza shops, ...
National
5.
Krugerrand sales pose money laundering and ...
National

Related Articles

Civil Aviation Authority lifts Comair suspension

Companies / Transport & Tourism

Kulula’s no refunds policy leaves passengers fuming

Companies / Transport & Tourism

Airlines association confident Comair grounding will be resolved soon

National

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.