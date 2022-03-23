WATCH: Dive into SA’s National Infrastructure Plan 2050

Infrastructure has become something of a national fixation. Successive economic policy documents, from RDP, to Gear and Accelerated and Shared Growth Initiative for SA (AsgiSA) to the Economic Reconstruction and Recovery Plan, all had a major focus on how the country’s infrastructure programme could be used to catalyse growth and, to varying degrees, be used as levers to also achieve the government’s socioeconomic and transformation objectives.

Now we have the recently gazetted National Infrastructure Plan 2050.

The NIP 2050 is organised into six main sections. The first section offers insight into the four mission-critical infrastructure areas, namely energy, freight transport, water and digital communications. There are then five cross-cutting sections focused on the regional agenda for infrastructure, finance, strengthening institutions for delivery, rebuilding the civil construction and supplier sector, and the approach to monitoring and reporting on progress.

Business Day TV spoke to one of the lead authors, Dr Miriam Altman, former national planning commissioner and director of Altman Advisory; and Dr Stuart Theobald, chair of Intellidex.