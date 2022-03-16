Civil Aviation Authority lifts Comair suspension

After the completion of the audit, the suspension was lifted with “immediate effect”.

On its official Twitter account, kulula.com said that fights would resume from Thursday, but on a phased-in schedule.

“This brings to an end a five-day suspension of the air operator certificate which was imposed by the regulator from March 12. The director of civil aviation heralds the commitment shown by the regulator’s inspectorate team from the first day of the audit leading up to the sleepless nights spent evaluating evidence all in the interest of ensuring aviation safety.

“The co-operation and commitment of the operator [Comair] during this period signalled the seriousness with which the operator took this matter and the openness displayed in the days leading up to this day.

“It is this collaboration that ensures that civil aviation safety remains a top priority in SA,” the CAA said in a statement.

Taking to Twitter, Kulula said: “Our focus is to get our operations back to normal as quickly as possible and schedules will therefore be restored in a phased manner. Customers are advised to check the schedules on the airlines’ websites before coming to the airport.

“Customers with existing reservations will be contacted directly. Customers who plan to fly in the next 72 hours, and have not been rebooked, should contact the Contact Centre on 0860 4 359 22 / +27 (11) 921 0222 (British Airways) or 086 158 5852 (http://kulula.com).

“Please do not go to the airport unless you have a newly confirmed booking.”

Flight timetables can be found here for Kulula and here for British Airways.

TimesLIVE