Airlines association confident Comair grounding will be resolved soon
CEO says local aviation industry is resilient and has been able to fill gap after Comair’s grounding
16 March 2022 - 19:34
A local aviation industry body, which represents all major carriers in SA and the region, says it is confident that the safety issues that led to the grounding of Comair, the operator of British Airways (BA) in the country and Kulula, will be resolved soon.
Aaron Munetsi, CEO of the Airlines Association of Southern Africa, said the association’s members have always made it a point that safety is non-negotiable. He said the local aviation industry, which has been hard hit by Covid-19, is resilient and has been able to fill the gap after Comair’s grounding...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now