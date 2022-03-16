National Airlines association confident Comair grounding will be resolved soon CEO says local aviation industry is resilient and has been able to fill gap after Comair’s grounding B L Premium

A local aviation industry body, which represents all major carriers in SA and the region, says it is confident that the safety issues that led to the grounding of Comair, the operator of British Airways (BA) in the country and Kulula, will be resolved soon.

Aaron Munetsi, CEO of the Airlines Association of Southern Africa, said the association’s members have always made it a point that safety is non-negotiable. He said the local aviation industry, which has been hard hit by Covid-19, is resilient and has been able to fill the gap after Comair’s grounding...