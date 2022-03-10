National

SIU raids National Lotteries Commission offices in Kimberley

The Special Investigating Unit has been told that NLC officials are allegedly taking a cut of NPOs’ funding, spokesperson says

10 March 2022 - 15:05 Staff Writer
The Special Investigating Unit raided the National Lotteries Commission offices in Kimberley on Thursday. Picture: THULANI MBELE
The Special Investigating Unit (SIU) raided the offices of the National Lotteries Commission (NLC) in Kimberley on Thursday to seize documents, laptops and computer hard drives.

The SIU was “reliably informed by whistle-blowers that NLC officials had allegedly enlisted the services of runners, who were tasked with scouting NPOs in the province and encouraging them to apply for NLC funding,” said spokesperson Kaizer Kganyago on Thursday.

“Immediately after the funding was approved and released to NPOs it is alleged that the runners, together with NLC officials, shared about 30% of the funding.”

“Fearing that [the] normal procedure of requesting documents in accordance with the SIU Act might result in crucial evidence being compromised, the SIU approached the magistrate’s court for a search and seizure warrant to raid the NLC office. The SIU is looking to seize documents, laptops and computer hard drives.”

The SIU was authorised by President Cyril Ramaphosa to investigate allegations of corruption and maladministration in the affairs of the NLC as well as the conduct of NLC officials. The proclamation covers the period January 1 2014 to November 6 2020.

Parliament’s portfolio committee on trade, industry and competition has expressed concern at allegations of corruption and fraud against senior officials at the commission.

Court hears Digital Vibes contract used to launder money for minister, family

SIU seeks to recover R150m from firms that allegedly benefited from irregular health department tender
1 day ago

State’s blacklisting system is filled with discrepancies

Blacklisting of companies from doing business with the state depends on action being taken by accounting officers, which is often not done
23 hours ago

Lotteries commission board members will be fired, MPs told

Trade, industry & competition minister Ebrahim Patel has instructed his legal team to terminate their membership
22 hours ago
