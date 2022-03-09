National State’s blacklisting system is filled with discrepancies Blacklisting of companies from doing business with the state depends on action being taken by accounting officers, which is often not done B L Premium

The vast discrepancy between the number of blacklistings recommended by the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) and the number on the Treasury’s database was due to accounting officers of national and provincial departments not submitting reports to the Treasury, parliament’s standing committee on public accounts (Scopa) was told Wednesday.

The SIU, which investigates fraud, corruption and maladministration in organs of state, has made 506 recommendations for blacklisting to the government, but the Treasury only has 143 supplier restrictions on its database, 56 of which are companies and 87 shareholders/directors...