National SIU details R300m looting at lotteries commission Board members allegedly diverted money to buy luxury vehicles and houses with funds earmarked for worthy causes

The Special Investigating Unit (SIU) has laid bare how former board members and officials at the National Lotteries Commission (NLC) colluded with various non-profit organisations (NPOs) to steal at least R300m from the NCL.

On Wednesday, SIU head Andy Mothibi told MPs’s trade, industry & competition committee that an initial investigation had uncovered board members allegedly diverting money from the NLC to enrich themselves...