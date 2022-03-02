SIU details R300m looting at lotteries commission
Board members allegedly diverted money to buy luxury vehicles and houses with funds earmarked for worthy causes
02 March 2022 - 18:05
The Special Investigating Unit (SIU) has laid bare how former board members and officials at the National Lotteries Commission (NLC) colluded with various non-profit organisations (NPOs) to steal at least R300m from the NCL.
On Wednesday, SIU head Andy Mothibi told MPs’s trade, industry & competition committee that an initial investigation had uncovered board members allegedly diverting money from the NLC to enrich themselves...
