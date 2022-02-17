Opinion / Columnists ANTON HARBER: Lone journalist digs in as National Lottery tries to rubbish his exposés B L Premium

A five-year war has been raging between the National Lotteries Commission (NLC) and investigative journalist Ray Joseph. It is a story that tells us much about investigative reporting, data journalism, the importance of nonprofit media and what might be happening in our national lottery.

Joseph is well known among journalists for his passion, doggedness, thick skin and almost 50 years of experience. He has published a stream of stories that have collectively drawn a picture of the body that controls our lotteries as a centre of self-enrichment, corruption and wastage...