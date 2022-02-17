ANTON HARBER: Lone journalist digs in as National Lottery tries to rubbish his exposés
17 February 2022 - 14:01
A five-year war has been raging between the National Lotteries Commission (NLC) and investigative journalist Ray Joseph. It is a story that tells us much about investigative reporting, data journalism, the importance of nonprofit media and what might be happening in our national lottery.
Joseph is well known among journalists for his passion, doggedness, thick skin and almost 50 years of experience. He has published a stream of stories that have collectively drawn a picture of the body that controls our lotteries as a centre of self-enrichment, corruption and wastage...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now