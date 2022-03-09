National Lotteries commission board members will be fired, MPs told B L Premium

Trade, industry & competition minister Ebrahim Patel says he is taking steps to dissolve the board of the scandal-plagued National Lotteries Commission (NLC) before its term officially ends on March 31.

“The findings of the SIU [Special Investigating Unit] confirm that the board of the NLC has failed to ensure proper administration and good governance, particularly in respect of proactive funding of beneficiary organisations,” Patel told parliament’s trade and industry portfolio committee...