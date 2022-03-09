Lotteries commission board members will be fired, MPs told
09 March 2022 - 17:08
Trade, industry & competition minister Ebrahim Patel says he is taking steps to dissolve the board of the scandal-plagued National Lotteries Commission (NLC) before its term officially ends on March 31.
“The findings of the SIU [Special Investigating Unit] confirm that the board of the NLC has failed to ensure proper administration and good governance, particularly in respect of proactive funding of beneficiary organisations,” Patel told parliament’s trade and industry portfolio committee...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now