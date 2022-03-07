National

Load-shedding is back: Eskom announces stage 2 cuts from 9pm

07 March 2022 - 16:05 TimesLIVE
Picture: 123RF/PHIVE 015
Stage 2 rotational power cuts will be in place from 9pm on Monday night, embattled power utility Eskom said.

Spokesperson Sikonathi Mantshantsha said that this is due to “multiple generating unit failures in the past 24 hours”. The load-shedding will last until 5am on Tuesday.

“This will be repeated at the same time on Tuesday night until 5am on Wednesday.

“This load-shedding is required for Eskom to replenish the emergency generation reserves, which have been utilised significantly since the past weekend. [Additional] load-shedding might be required at short notice should there be any further significant breakdowns,” a statement read.

Since Monday morning, a unit each at the Matla, Kendal, Matimba, Kusile and Grootvlei power stations tripped, while a unit each at Arnot and Hendrina were forced to shut down.

“This, in addition to other units that had tripped at the weekend, reduced available generation capacity, forcing Eskom to rely heavily on emergency generation reserves to keep the lights on,” Mantshantha said.

Total breakdowns amounted to 14,508MW while planned maintenance was 6,307MW of capacity.

“While we expect some generation units to return to service over the next 24 hours, Eskom appeals to all South Africans to help us limit the impact of load-shedding by reducing the usage of electricity and to switch off all nonessential items,” Eskom said.

TimesLIVE

BUSISIWE MAVUSO: Onerous processes snuffing out spark of hope for energy supply

If Nersa is unable to streamline the process of liberalising the electricity market, then government intervention is required
Opinion
23 hours ago

Eskom to delay steam generator replacement at Koeberg

The power utility cannot confirm if the delay in the replacement of Unit 2’s steam generators will result in additional costs
National
3 days ago
