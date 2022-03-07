Davids says Mhango has to fight for Pirates place

There are many quality strikers at Orlando Pirates, and suddenly they are all fit again, Fadlu Davids said in what the Bucs co-coach seemed to hope might be the final word on why Gabadinho Mhango is battling for game time.
Interestingly, as the Buccaneers prepared to face Marumo Gallants in Wednesday’s Nedbank Cup last-16 clash at Peter Mokaba Stadium (kickoff 6pm), Davids dropped a hint that discipline issues might also be at play in Mhango’s struggles at Pirates.
Mhango, who started for upstarts Malawi with three goals at the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon, has played just four times for Pirates this season and not yet this year.
Davids pointed out that Bucs strikers Kwame Peprah, Mhango, Tshegofatsho Mabasa, Zakhele Lepasa, Terrence Dzvukamanja and Boitumelo Radiopane are all fit again, and competition for a place is strong.
“No, I don’t think it’s fair to talk about Gabadinho Mhango again, in relation to our strikers,” Davids said. “And you talk about Radiopane, Mabasa, Mhango, Dzvukamanja, Lepasa and Peprah.
“At the moment Peprah has scored in the last match and it’s healthy competition. Lepasa has done well whenever he has come on.
“Dzvukamanja in the last second of the derby should have scored. Mhango, Radiopane, Mabasa are working extremely hard to push and get themselves not only into the team but the starting line-up.
“And like I said last week, it’s up to us coaches to try to find a way. Now suddenly where we have six strikers available, is it a moment to change and have two strikers in and four out?
“Those are the things we’re trying to work on to find which is the best chemistry in terms of is it two strikers, what type of strikers; do you want one who can hold up and one more mobile, one dropping to the pickets, one who shoots from distance?”
Even though he said he felt he should not have to speak about Mhango again, Davids was pressed to explain what the Malawian perhaps lacks, as opposed to the benefits Bucs’ coaches feel Ghanaian Peprah, who starts almost every game, brings.
Davids laid out Bucs’ coaching staff’s criteria for being selected to play. “In relation to team selection, there are various aspects you look at. First, are you coming to training? Are you punctual in relation to being at training, and not having disciplinary issues that take you out of training?” the coach said.
“Tick the first box. Then it’s in relation to your performance in training. How you exert yourself in training, how you perform.”
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.