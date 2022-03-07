Davids says Mhango has to fight for Pirates place

There are many quality strikers at Orlando Pirates, and suddenly they are all fit again, Fadlu Davids said in what the Bucs co-coach seemed to hope might be the final word on why Gabadinho Mhango is battling for game time.

Interestingly, as the Buccaneers prepared to face Marumo Gallants in Wednesday’s Nedbank Cup last-16 clash at Peter Mokaba Stadium (kickoff 6pm), Davids dropped a hint that discipline issues might also be at play in Mhango’s struggles at Pirates.

Mhango, who started for upstarts Malawi with three goals at the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon, has played just four times for Pirates this season and not yet this year.