Electrification in Africa should mimic mobile revolution
Mini grids can provide renewable energy to small towns and rural areas without governments having to invest in expensive, utility-scale infrastructure
02 March 2022 - 19:01
The mobile phone revolution brought the ability to instantly communicate, trade and bank straight into the hands of millions of people in Africa who previously had little access to communication technology.
Giving people access to mobile phones was achieved largely without governments having to invest in expensive, and increasingly irrelevant, infrastructure such as phone lines. This helped to keep the cost of using these services down and at a level even low-income earners could afford. ..
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now