Treasury will oversee NPA donor funds, says Lamola
Prosecuting authority looking to donations to supplement the funding it receives from the government
02 March 2022 - 19:06
A donor oversight committee will be established to oversee the hoped-for donations to the National Prosecution Authority (NPA) and all cash donations will be managed through Treasury processes, justice & correctional services minister Ronald Lamola said in the National Assembly on Wednesday.
The NPA, which says it will need R1.2bn in the three years from 2023/2024, is together with the Treasury exploring options on how to use private donor funding and in-kind support without undermining its independence. It was allocated R1.1bn in the 2022/2023 budget for the next three years...
