Opinion / Home & Abroad JUSTICE MALALA: Remember when the budget was fact, not fiction? Godongwana's budget either supports the political programme outlined by Ramaphosa on February 10, or we will continue to flounder

February is always a special month for us political animals. In the first or second week of the month the president unveils his cabinet’s programme of action for the year. MPs then go away for a few days and mull over his speech during their Valentine’s Day festivities.

In the final week of the month the finance minister outlines how the president’s vision will be implemented given what’s available in the state coffers. The president’s political address supposedly guides the budget...