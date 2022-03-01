Government intervention needed to bring rising energy costs under control
Mantashe says it is imperative for SA to have its own refineries to guarantee security of fuel supply
01 March 2022 - 19:57
Mineral resources & energy minister Gwede Mantashe expressed concern at the Africa Energy Indaba in Cape Town on Tuesday over high fuel costs, rising Eskom tariff rates and the uncertainty that SA could experience in fuel supply if local refineries were to close down.
South Africans are finding it hard to keep up with the rapid escalation in fuel and energy costs, which risked worsening “energy poverty” in the country where 13% of the population still has no access to electricity in their homes...
