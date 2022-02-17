National

Stats SA sees drop in housebreaking, car theft and murder

National lockdown measures credited with drop in households’ experiences of certain crimes from April 2020 to March 2021

17 February 2022 - 18:31 Erin Bates
Picture: 123RF/BIALASIEWICZ
Picture: 123RF/BIALASIEWICZ

A Stats SA survey asserts lockdown restrictions led to a drop in certain crimes, including housebreakings, car theft and murder, between April 2020 and March 2021 versus the previous year.

But the same strict rules, including curfews and travel bans, affected the methodology behind Stats SA’s latest governance, public safety and justice survey published on Thursday.    

Usually Stats SA’s sample size for this survey is about 30,000 households across nine provinces. The most recent data is based on telephonic interviews with less than one-third of that sample: about 9,000 households.

Still, the chief director of Stats SA’s social statistics, Solly Molayi, insists the findings are credible. “We had to adjust in terms of our surveys, but also bear in mind that we are producing estimates,” he said.

Of the 30,000 households previously surveyed, Stats SA had contact details for 18,000 of them. Using these, it surveyed 9,000 respondents. Molayi said a scientific process of bias adjustment was run after the latest interviews, and this approach drew on previous surveys’ data. “If you recall, it was the period when we were under level five,”  he said.

Fewer SA households were hit by crimes including consumer fraud, hijackings, street robberies and personal property thefts. Of all the crimes polled, hijackings dropped most dramatically by 45% in Stats SA’s survey year on year. An estimated 151,000 households were affected.

Gauteng had the highest tally of housebreakings at 238,000. It affected about 4.5% of households in the province. The Western Cape had the highest percentage of housebreakings relative to total households at 6.7%. 

The survey records an estimated 83,000 car thefts and 64,000 hijackings. Stats SA estimates there were 11,000 murders in 2020/2-21, a drop of 19% compared with the previous year. 

In terms of personal safety, two-thirds of adults were afraid of walking in their neighbourhoods at night, whereas 85% feel safe walking alone in the same areas during the day. People in rural areas feel safer walking alone after dark, in comparison with urban dwellers.

The overwhelming majority of women (87.3%) and men (88.3%) told Stats SA they believed a spouse or intimate partner was most likely to commit crimes of gender-based violence (GBV).

Stats SA identified a link between age and personal property threat: those aged 16 and 34 were most affected out of 2.1-million adult victims.

“We went through a thorough assessment of the data, just to make sure that it is fit for purpose,” Maloyi said. While the latest report includes disclaimers for “lower level” data, he was confident in the national figures. Some crimes, including GBV offences, had limited sample sizes.

batese@businesslive.co.za

Shamila Batohi asks SA to keep open mind in letting private sector help fund NPA

The head of the NPA says they have proposed setting up a trust into which people would make anonymous donations
National
2 days ago

YACOOB ABBA OMAR: Knowing your Nips from your Nicoc

The bewildering architecture of our security, policing and intelligence needs to be unpacked
Opinion
2 days ago

Bheki Cele insists security cluster is fully functional

The police minister accuses the EFF of plotting with police commissioner Khehla Sitole to oust him
National
2 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Ramaphosa says he is not bound by choice of Maya ...
National
2.
Transnet to create special purpose vehicle to run ...
National
3.
City of Joburg is in ruins and faces mammoth task ...
National
4.
Internal threats the ‘greatest’ risk to judicial ...
National
5.
ANC MPs vote to shield Ramaphosa from appearing ...
National

Related Articles

Huge haul of suspected cocaine found in Durban shipping container

National

Gauteng homeowners leaving province in droves

Companies / Property

New crime stats show SA remains a very violent country

National

Crime and joblessness are the costliest of the country’s pandemics

Opinion

Gender-based violence: SA’s living nightmare

Features

Treasury to tighten financial crime laws as task force deadline looms

National

Bheki Cele insists security cluster is fully functional

National

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.