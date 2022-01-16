Gauteng homeowners leaving province in droves
Crime and grime as well as the need for a safer, quality lifestyle are pushing people out
16 January 2022 - 19:33
The country’s economic hub, Gauteng, is losing its appeal as a place to live, with homeowners packing up and moving at the fastest rate in seven years to smaller towns and coastal areas in search of a safer and quieter life.
For some, rising crime levels have driven them out of the province. Adding to this is that living in the country’s economic hub comes with its challenges: life happens at a faster pace and for those who did not grow up in the area it is hard to make real connections and feel at home...
