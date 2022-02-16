National

KwaKhangela palace’s water to be turned off due to ‘nonpayment’

Mayor Thulasizwe Buthelezi says the municipality is owed R1.7m by the office of the premier, which is responsible for the palace’s water bill

16 February 2022 - 15:03 Zimasa Matiwane
Picture: 123RF/MARINOS KARAFYLLIDIS
Picture: 123RF/MARINOS KARAFYLLIDIS

The Zululand district municipality says it will shut off water at one of the late King Goodwill Zwelithini’s palaces due to alleged nonpayment.

Mayor Thulasizwe Buthelezi, speaking at a cabinet lekgotla on Wednesday, revealed that the municipality is owed R1.7m by the office of the premier, which is responsible for payment for the supply of water to KwaKhangela Royal Palace.

“It is very strange that the office of the premier has paid the water account for all other palaces except KwaKhangela Palace. It is clear the premier wants to embarrass the king and his household by forcing the municipality to disconnect the water supply for services not paid for,” said Buthelezi.

According to the mayor, the water bill was last serviced in January 2021 with a R300,000 payment. Buthelezi appealed to the office of the premier to “uphold the dignity and status of the king by paying for the water supply”.

The palace was home to the late Queen Mantfombi Dlamini-Zulu and possible heir Prince Misuzulu ka Zwelithini.

This is a developing story.

DA accuses KZN premier of lying about cost of Zulu queens’ cars

The party says the premier’s office had overspent on national government prescripts for the vehicles of political officer bearers
National
1 day ago

Mangosuthu Buthelezi admitted to hospital for tests

Buthelezi experienced high blood pressure on Monday night and subsequently felt unwell, says a family spokesperson
National
3 weeks ago

ANC wins big Durban metro in fight for survival

Mxolisi Kaunda wins in tense mayoral election finale
National
2 months ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
City of Joburg is in ruins and faces mammoth task ...
National
2.
Internal threats the ‘greatest’ risk to judicial ...
National
3.
Judge throws out Jacob Zuma’s bid for leave to ...
National
4.
Trouble looms after unions opt to strike at ...
National
5.
Job reservation is on the cards, government ...
National

Related Articles

Court application to stop the coronation of Prince Misuzulu postponed ...

National

Princesses unhappy at Prince Misuzulu being named new Zulu king

National

Buthelezi confirms ‘unexpected’ death of Zulu Queen Mantfombi

National

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.