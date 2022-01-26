Mangosuthu Buthelezi admitted to hospital for tests

IFP founder Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi is undergoing medical tests in hospital, his family confirmed on Wednesday.

“It has somehow reached the ears of the media that Prince Buthelezi is currently in hospital. This is true. However, he is simply undergoing medical tests as he experienced high blood pressure on Monday night and subsequently felt unwell,” family spokesperson Bhekuyise Buthelezi said in a statement.

According to the family, on Tuesday afternoon the 93-year-old’s doctors felt it wise for him to be admitted to hospital for the necessary checks, as that would also allow him to get some much-needed rest.

“As there is no further information to convey. The family requests that enquiries please cease at this point. Should there be anything further to report once Prince Buthelezi returns home, we will issue another statement,” said the family.

The veteran politician, who also serves as traditional prime minister for the Zulu nation, was last seen in public on Saturday at the commemoration of the Battle of Isandlwana.