Land Bank’s new board clears the decks to tackle debt
08 February 2022 - 16:26
UPDATED 08 February 2022 - 23:07
Land Bank, the biggest lender to the farming sector in SA, on Tuesday announced the departure of its CEO, Ayanda Kanana, after almost two years in the job, as it seeks to accelerate its turnaround and move from its default.
The government-owned development bank said another one of its executive managers, Litha Magingxa, is also leaving...
