Regulators approve Tongaat takeover waiver for Magister Investments
Magister, which has offered to underwrite a rights issue for the struggling sugar producer, will not be required to make a buyout offer
24 January 2022 - 10:15
SA regulators have approved a request to waive a requirement that Magister Investments make a full buyout offer to Tongaat Hulett shareholders — another step forward for the struggling sugar producer as it presses ahead with a R4bn rights issue.
The waiver from the Takeover Regulation Panel, part of the department of trade, industry and competition, means Magister will not need to offer to take over the group completely. SA laws require that such an offer be made once a shareholding crosses a 35% threshold...
