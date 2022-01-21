Mogoeng ordered to apologise for his remarks about Israel
Former chief justice ‘involved in political controversy’
21 January 2022 - 00:12
The Judicial Conduct Appeals Committee has ordered former chief justice Mogoeng Mogoeng to apologise unconditionally for becoming involved in political controversy.
Mogoeng was criticised for comments that led to a formal complaint from Africa4Palestine‚ SABDS Coalition and Women’s Cultural Group...
