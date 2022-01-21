National

Mogoeng ordered to apologise for his remarks about Israel

Former chief justice ‘involved in political controversy’

21 January 2022 - 00:12 Staff Writer

The Judicial Conduct Appeals Committee has ordered former chief justice Mogoeng Mogoeng to apologise unconditionally for becoming involved in political controversy.

Mogoeng was criticised for comments that led to a formal complaint from Africa4Palestine‚ SABDS Coalition and Women’s Cultural Group...

