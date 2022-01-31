Absa fraud accused spent R200,000 on luxury clothing in one day, court told

The couple accused of defrauding Absa of R103m spent nearly R200,000 in a single day at Louis Vuitton and Gucci stores in Johannesburg.

This emerged at the bail hearing of Absa specialist engineer Xolela Masebeni and his wife Athembile Mpani in the Johannesburg specialised commercial crime court on Monday.

Masebeni is accused of fraudulently transferring R103m into six bank accounts over four months in 2021. The two face charges of theft, fraud and contravening the Prevention of Organised Crime Act.

On Monday, the state called investigating officer Oscar Molahlehile Mopeli to explain why bail was being opposed.

He said Absa’s forensic division received a complaint that R103m was taken from an account and they “could not locate any instruction for that account to be debited”.

Mopeli said the money was transferred to various accounts. The one belonging to Mpani received R17m and an account belonging to Masebeni received R9.5m.

He said money deposited into Masebeni’s account was used for cash withdrawals and money deposited into Mpani’s bank account was used for purchases. He said in one day at Sandton City the couple spent R160,000 at a Louis Vuitton shop, then R132,000 at a Gucci store.

He also testified that an account belonging to an unspecified individual received about R15m, while R59m was deposited into that person’s company bank account.

Mopeli said some of the money was transferred to FNB, Standard Bank and Nedbank accounts.

“We still have to unmask the identities of the holders of those bank accounts,” he said, adding that on the day Masebeni was arrested he handed over an Absa laptop that had been wiped clean.