Hawks arrest Absa employee for alleged theft worth R103m

Absa engineer Xolela Masebeni allegedly transferred R103m into six different bank accounts over four months

24 January 2022 - 13:40 Shonisani Tshikalange
Xolela Masebeni remains in custody and is facing theft charges. Picture: THE HAWKS.
A specialist engineer at Absa who allegedly fraudulently transferred R103m into six different bank accounts over four months has been arrested by the Hawks.

Sandton Absa engineer Xolela Masebeni allegedly transferred the money between September 2021 and December 2021.

Hawks spokesperson Capt Ndivhuwo Mulamu said the matter was reported by the bank to to the authorities after an internal investigation.

“Masebeni was successfully traced and arrested in Queenstown in the Eastern Cape on January 19,” she said.

He was charged with theft and appeared in Komani (Queenstown) magistrate’s court the next day. He was remanded pending further investigation.

“The matter was transferred to the Palm Ridge specialised commercial crimes court and is expected to be in court on January 27 for a legal representative and bail application,” said Mulamu.

More arrests and additional charges have not been ruled out by the Hawks.

