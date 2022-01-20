Finance of R300bn needed over 30 years for just transition, says climate report
The state has a significant role to play in creating an enabling environment, the Presidential Climate Commission says
20 January 2022 - 19:40
SA will need an investment of R300bn from the international community over the next three decades to support a just transition towards low emissions and climate-resilient development, the Presidential Climate Commission (PCC) says.
The commission released a report, “Laying the foundation for a just transition framework for SA”, on Thursday which stresses that the government has a significant role to play in creating an enabling environment and consistent market signals to attract this investment...
