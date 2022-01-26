JOHN DLUDLU: State-owned enterprises fall by the wayside amid political meddling
Ramaphosa did mention SOEs at the ANC alliance’s lekgotla, but only in passing
26 January 2022 - 05:00
Around this time in 2017, SA’s major state-owned enterprises (SOEs) were in the grip of a multifaceted crisis of governance, leadership and capital structures. Even though the trains were still running, moving freight to ports and passengers to and from work, the lights were on and the national airline was airborne despite its controversial board, the sense of deepening crisis wasn’t lost to funders, investors and bondholders.
Five years on the picture has worsened, and yet no sense of urgency around this economic emergency is evident. Eerily, it’s almost like business as usual...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now