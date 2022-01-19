KZN economy set for timely boost with return of SAA and Qatar Airways

Zikalala direct links to hubs such as Doha “bring the world closer by providing easy access to the global capitals of the world”.

“The uptick in tourism numbers which is directly related to aviation links can only mean that KZN is truly on the rise, and that better things will come in 2022.”

Economic development, tourism and environmental affairs MEC Ravi Pillay said air transport is key to advancing the economic growth of the province.

“This is crucial in growing our economy and domestic capacity on the essential Gauteng/KwaZulu-Natal route. This announcement comes straight after positive tourism numbers were reported for the festive season, which were anchored on a high occupancy rate of about 80% during the Christmas week,” said Pillay.

“The past 20 months since SAA terminated the Durban route have been particularly difficult. However, as government we never stopped engaging SAA, even as the airline was repackaging its business model,” he said.

“This is a fresh start and a timely boost to our economic recovery efforts. It strengthens our argument that the Durban route is a significant cog in the revival of the aviation industry in SA.”

