KZN rallies together as province makes disaster appeal
Disaster management centre estimates it will cost R3.3bn to repair damage after heavy rain and hail hit parts of the province earlier in January
16 January 2022 - 19:13
As the KwaZulu-Natal government applies for R3bn in disaster management relief from the national government after severe downpours ravaged the province, civil society organisations, churches and government departments have been hard at work helping the homeless and providing food and temporary shelter.
Lightning and drownings brought the death tally to 25 as rivers burst their banks. One person is still missing. ..
