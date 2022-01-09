National KwaZulu-Natal bets on local sun seekers to back sector’s recovery B L Premium

KwaZulu-Natal will focus on upping its tourism offerings to domestic travellers on the back of a welcome recovery in the 2021 festive and 2022 New Year influx of holidaymakers from across the country.

Government, business and tourism leaders are unanimous that there were signs of buoyancy in the local tourism industry, with better than expected outcomes compared to 2019 and 2020. This despite the July unrest, the fourth wave of Covid-19 infections and the knee-jerk red-list omicron response...