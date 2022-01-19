National Solidarity in court to challenge vaccine mandates B L Premium

Trade Union Solidarity has launched a court challenge to mandatory Covid-19 vaccination policies, saying blanket vaccine mandates that do not take into account the unique situation of individual employees or students will be illegal and undesirable.

The union, which has 140,000 mainly Afrikaans members, announced it had served papers on the University of the Free State, which recently introduced a mandatory vaccination policy. It said it plans to launch other court challenges to get clarity on mandatory vaccinations in the workplace...