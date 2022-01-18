Researchers say KwaZulu-Natal will see more tropical cyclones
Severe tropical cyclones made landfall on the east coast of SA in the past, and under projected climate change conditions, the phenomenon could arise in the future
18 January 2022 - 16:01
The coast of KwaZulu-Natal could be pounded by severe tropical cyclones that are likely to cause major flooding and damage to beachfront infrastructure, according to an investigation led by University of KwaZulu-Natal researchers.
The study, published in the journal Nature Geoscience, used state-of-the-art techniques to investigate seabed sediments...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now