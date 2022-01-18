National Researchers say KwaZulu-Natal will see more tropical cyclones Severe tropical cyclones made landfall on the east coast of SA in the past, and under projected climate change conditions, the phenomenon could arise in the future B L Premium

The coast of KwaZulu-Natal could be pounded by severe tropical cyclones that are likely to cause major flooding and damage to beachfront infrastructure, according to an investigation led by University of KwaZulu-Natal researchers.

The study, published in the journal Nature Geoscience, used state-of-the-art techniques to investigate seabed sediments...