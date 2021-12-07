National

Wine industry body Vinpro loses bid to overturn lockdown liquor bans

Western Cape High Court dismisses an application by Vinpro arguing such decisions should be left to provincial governments

07 December 2021 - 20:37 ERNEST MABUZA
Picture: SEBABATSO MOSAMO
Picture: SEBABATSO MOSAMO

Vinpro says it is extremely disappointed in the Western Cape High Court’s ruling on Tuesday dismissing the wine industry body’s application against the liquor bans.

The non-profit, which represents close to 2,600 SA wine producers, cellars and industry stakeholders, launched its application when the liquor ban was put in place in January. However, its application was heard only in August.

In its challenge, Vinpro argued that the national government was the wrong level of the state to deal with decision-making regarding the sale of liquor during the state of disaster. It said the decision should be taken by provincial governments.

Vinpro also argued the implementation of the nationwide bans was too broad, unnecessary and unjustified.

It said on Tuesday the high court found that the wine industry body’s application was moot, as the regulations has since changed. The court also ruled each party should be liable for its own legal costs.

“We are extremely disappointed in the ruling,” said Vinpro MD Rico Basson.

He said the government’s blunt approach, unwillingness to consult and lack of transparency regarding the empirical data used in decision-making had caused irreversible damage to the wine and tourism industries.

“The [wine] industry has not only lost more than R10bn in sales revenue, but also  seen significant job losses and suffered international reputational damage. The only way for wine-related businesses to recover and rebuild is by creating an enabling environment for sustainable growth.”

Vinpro said it was concerned that the court had not provided clarity on important issues it raised, especially in respect of government’s blunt approach to dealing with lockdowns, instead of a nimble, provincial-based approach.

It reserved the right to again approach the court on an urgent basis should it be deemed necessary, Vinpro said.

TimesLIVE

Ramaphosa to weigh tighter lockdown when he returns to SA

Several key meetings need to take place before a decision is reached
National
3 hours ago

Alcohol industry body pushes for court to prevent bans as fourth wave looms

Industry players fear the government may impose another liquor sales ban over the festive season
National
2 days ago

Alcohol bans must go, Beer Association urges court

The association says during previous bans, R42.2bn was lost in retail sales and the loss to GDP was R60.7bn
News
4 days ago

EDITORIAL: Ramaphosa’s instinct in vaccine mandates correct, so drop the task teams and act

Ramaphosa should just do what needs to be done and businesses have a big part to play
Opinion
1 week ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
State dithers about vaccine mandate while seeking ...
National / Health
2.
Western Cape fights travel bans as tourism sector ...
National
3.
Health department denial of access to jab data ...
National
4.
ANC’s expropriation of land without compensation ...
National
5.
NPA head Shamila Batohi does damage control over ...
National

Related Articles

MICHAEL FRIDJHON: Ordinary wine tarnishes image of extraordinary producers

Life

HAMLET HLOMENDLINI: New agriculture DG must ensure department’s plans reach ...

Opinion

Wine industry says recovery could take more than five years, amid ports crisis

National

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.