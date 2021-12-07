Companies

WATCH: Rand nears R16/$ as GDP disappoints

Business Day TV talks to RMB global markets strategist John Cairns about the local currency

07 December 2021 - 20:23 Business Day TV
UPDATED 08 December 2021 - 08:13
Picture: 123RF/XTOCK IMAGES
The rand has edged closer to R16/$ as SA’s GDP print surprised on the downside, with the economy contracting by 1.5% in the third quarter.

Business Day TV spoke to RMB global markets strategist John Cairns​ about the currency.

Or listen to full audio

Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm

