WATCH: Rand nears R16/$ as GDP disappoints
Business Day TV talks to RMB global markets strategist John Cairns about the local currency
07 December 2021 - 20:23
UPDATED 08 December 2021 - 08:13
The rand has edged closer to R16/$ as SA’s GDP print surprised on the downside, with the economy contracting by 1.5% in the third quarter.
Business Day TV spoke to RMB global markets strategist John Cairns about the currency.
