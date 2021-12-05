National Alcohol industry body pushes for court to prevent bans as fourth wave looms Industry players fear the government may impose another liquor sales ban over the festive season B L Premium

In a move seen as a pre-emptive bid to prevent another ban on liquor sales, an association representing big beer manufacturers in the country, including SAB and Heineken, has approached the courts to have previous prohibitions on alcohol sales declared irrational, invalid and set aside.

Alcohol industry players fear that the government may impose another liquor sales ban over the busy festive season period as Covid-19 infections driven by the Omicron variant rise...