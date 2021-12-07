National

Ramaphosa to weigh tighter lockdown when he returns to SA

Several key meetings need to take place before a decision is reached

07 December 2021 - 17:59
President Cyril Ramaphosa and his Senegalese counterpart, Macky Sall, at the Presidential Palace in Dakar, during the last stop of Ramaphosa's four-state visit to West Africa. Picture: GCIS
President Cyril Ramaphosa and his Senegalese counterpart, Macky Sall, at the Presidential Palace in Dakar, during the last stop of Ramaphosa's four-state visit to West Africa. Picture: GCIS

President Cyril Ramaphosa on Tuesday said he will err on the side of caution before placing the country under stricter Covid-19 lockdown when he returns to SA on Wednesday.

Speaking during a joint media briefing with his Senegalese counterpart, Macky Sall, at the Presidential Palace in Dakar, Ramaphosa said that when he lands in SA he will head straight into a cabinet meeting.

“I arrive at 4am and walk straight into a cabinet meeting, where we are going to discuss a variety of issues, and the national coronavirus command council still needs to meet before it makes recommendations to cabinet on how we should continue responding to the coronavirus,” he said.

Ramaphosa acknowledged that infections are rising “and therefore we need to be cautious about how we handle any measures we put in place.

“All that will be given due consideration once we are back in SA and receive a report from our health department and minister, as well as our national joint entity which looks at a whole range of issues, before we are able to act in any way.”

He added that any announcement relating to regulations would be preceded by a meeting of the presidential co-ordinating council, which includes premiers and metro mayors. “So whatever measure we take will be properly [considered] by everyone affected.”

TimesLIVE

Aggressive African diplomacy required to avoid pariah status

The Omicron saga has shown it is time for the continent to understand the game and play to win
Opinion
1 day ago

SA fuels Omicron hope by dodging hospitalisation surge

Initial data from SA is encouraging regarding the severity of the Covid-19 variant, says US President Joe Biden’s adviser
National
1 day ago

OLIVER DICKSON: No need for another hard lockdown to deal with Omicron

The key to managing the Covid-19 pandemic going forward is going to be transparent planning and engagement
Opinion
1 day ago

Cyril Ramaphosa says he will meet NCCC ‘soon’ as Omicron cases soar

The president has again called on the nation to get vaccinated, saying it is more important than ever in the festive season
National
1 day ago

HILARY JOFFE: Let’s hope Omicron doesn’t do as much damage as other variants have

A fourth wave of Covid-19 will weigh on fourth-quarter growth
Opinion
22 hours ago

Covid-19 infections up as KwaZulu-Natal is hit by Omicron-driven fourth wave

People are being urged to get vaccinated as the province expects an influx of tourists over the festive season
National
2 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
State dithers about vaccine mandate while seeking ...
National / Health
2.
Western Cape fights travel bans as tourism sector ...
National
3.
Health department denial of access to jab data ...
National
4.
NPA head Shamila Batohi does damage control over ...
National
5.
SA fuels Omicron hope by dodging hospitalisation ...
National

Related Articles

Ramaphosa focuses on trade development during Ghana visit

World / Africa

Cyril Ramaphosa to get Covid-19 corruption report from SIU by Friday

National

Greed the West has shown over Covid-19 vaccines is damning, Cyril Ramaphosa says

National

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.