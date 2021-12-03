National EXCLUSIVE: Board suspends fiscal commission CEO Kay Brown amid claims of misconduct Brown is being held responsible for a number of financial irregularities at the Financial and Fiscal Commission B L Premium

The CEO of the constitutional body tasked with advising the Treasury on its fiscal framework and intergovernmental relations has been suspended amid allegations of misconduct. It is also pending the outcome of investigations into the financial irregularities that have plagued the organisation.

The Financial and Fiscal Commission (FFC), which exercises oversight over government spending, should be an example of financial rectitude for the rest of government but its 2020/2021 annual report shows that it has been beset by high levels of irregular, fruitless and wasteful expenditure, and has suffered from supply chain weaknesses...