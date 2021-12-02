National APPEAL COURT Court rewinds rules for Ramaphosa vote of no confidence B L Premium

President Cyril Ramaphosa, after leading the ANC to its worst electoral performance since the advent of democracy, could face a vote of no confidence by secret ballot in parliament, an event that could embolden his opponents in the governing party.

This follows an order issued in the Supreme Court of Appeal on Thursday that parliamentary speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula must take a “fresh decision” on whether a vote of no confidence in Ramaphosa should be open or secret...