APPEAL COURT
Court rewinds rules for Ramaphosa vote of no confidence
02 December 2021 - 11:12
UPDATED 02 December 2021 - 22:45
President Cyril Ramaphosa, after leading the ANC to its worst electoral performance since the advent of democracy, could face a vote of no confidence by secret ballot in parliament, an event that could embolden his opponents in the governing party.
This follows an order issued in the Supreme Court of Appeal on Thursday that parliamentary speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula must take a “fresh decision” on whether a vote of no confidence in Ramaphosa should be open or secret...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now