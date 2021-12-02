National

Independent Directorate head Hermione Cronje resigns

Prosecutions boss Shamila Batohi confirms Cronje will leave in March, before her term ends

02 December 2021 - 19:53 Iavan Pijoos
NPA's Investigating Directorate head Hermione Cronje. Picture: SUPPLIED
NPA's Investigating Directorate head Hermione Cronje. Picture: SUPPLIED

Hermione Cronje, head of the National Prosecuting Authority’s Investigating Directorate (ID), has resigned.

National Director of Public Prosecutions (NDPP) Shamila Batohi confirmed the news, saying that she supported Cronje’s request to vacate office before her term ends.

Batohi said she will formally recommend that President Cyril Ramaphosa accept Cronje’s resignation, effective from March 1 2022.

“This will enable a swift and responsible transition which will ensure that the ID work continues uninterrupted. Our priority is to ensure continuity for the ID,” Batohi said.

Batohi said NDPP deputy director Ouma Rabaji-Rasethaba would support Cronje during the transition period, during which time the new ID head will be recruited.

 “After a challenging first start-up phase, advocate Cronje will leave the ID well positioned to deliver on its important mandate. I am confident, given all the groundwork that has been done, that its work will continue unaffected, in the coming months.

“Advocate Cronje’s commitment to justice and to holding those responsible for corruption to account has always been clear.  Indeed, it is something that brought us together and will continue to be a commitment that we will always share.

“We thank advocate Cronje for her hard work, commitment and sacrifices made in setting up and positioning the ID to bring to justice those most responsible for corruption in our country,” said Batohi.

Batohi said more details will be provided at a media briefing on December 6.

TimesLIVE

NPA looks to resolution of disputes without trial

The OECD supports settlements as  an efficient way to resolve cases that would otherwise require time and resources to prosecute
National
2 weeks ago

EDITORIAL: Dozy NPA sets off global red lights

The Financial Action Task Force has now put SA on notice, giving it 18 months to tighten up the deficiencies in its financial system, or risk finding ...
Opinion
1 month ago

NPA says it will not hesitate to prosecute crimes including sedition and high treason

Batohi tells parliament the NPA and police will pursue instigators of civil unrest and looting
National
4 months ago

Renewed drive from Hawks, NPA to probe apartheid-era crimes

National Prosecuting Authority says the number of cases under consideration has increased from four to 53 over the past 12 months
National
5 months ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Daily vaccination rate rockets while Covid-19 ...
National
2.
Court orders fresh decision on how to hold ...
National
3.
ANC MPs reject DA’s pension reform bill
National
4.
Vaccine passports may start in early 2022
National / Health
5.
JSC to run chief justice candidate interviews in ...
National

Related Articles

SANDF ordered to return unlicensed Covid drug to Cuba

National

NPA aims to wrap up Tongaat probe in early 2022

Companies / Industrials

EDITORIAL: Lack of framework for non-trial resolutions must be corrected

Opinion / Editorials

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.