MPs hail ‘encouraging’ IT progress by home affairs
30 November 2021 - 15:30
The department of home affairs is making good progress with the development of a modern IT system that will provide a single source of identification for citizens across state institutions and private entities.
Development of the system, the automated biometric identification system (Abis) got off the ground in 2016 but encountered glitches when the service provider, EOH, withdrew and French multinational technology company Idemia was contracted to take over in April. It will integrate with other systems inside and outside home affairs to create a single source for biometric authentication of citizens and noncitizens...
