Border Management Authority takes shape
The BMA will provide an integrated approach to border control, which previously was managed by seven different government departments
23 November 2021 - 17:38
Progress is being made to implement the Border Management Authority (BMA) — a single entity that will manage the movement of people and goods across SA’s borders and curb fraud and corruption.
It will remain as a branch of the department of home affairs until end-March 2023 after which it will become independent...
