Gordhan, Mahumapelo off the hook as public protector closes complaints

Public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane won’t pursue a complaint lodged against Eskom and public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan, and another against former North West premier Supra Mahumapelo.

Public protector advocate Busisiwe Mkhwebane said cases were closed when allegations were found to be unsubstantiated, or if her office does not enjoy jurisdiction, or if other competent forums were dealing with the same matters.

Mkhwebane said the complaint against Gordhan and Eskom was lodged by trade unionist Zwelinzima Vavi on behalf of Mark Chettiar, an Eskom employee. The complaint centred on the failure by Gordhan and the Eskom to investigate allegations of maladministration and improper conduct Eskom COO Jan Oberholzer.

In his complaint, Vavi said Chettiar had made a protected disclosure to the state capture inquiry regarding contracts entered into between Eskom and other companies.